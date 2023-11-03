Sheriff’s office looking for missing woman in East Tennessee

Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 26-year-old Tyra Marie Grace(BCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a missing woman.

They said Tyra Marie Grace left a home on Oct. 24 and hasn’t been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and white sweatpants. Police said she left the home without extra clothes, a cell phone, identification and money.

She does not have a car and has hitchhiked in the past, according to police.

“Tyra has a history of severe depression and drug use,” officials said. “Tyra also has no Blount County ties with the exception of her family members on Winchester Drive.”

She does have connections in Union and Claiborne Counties as well as Lee County, Virginia.

Anyone with information on where she might be was urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 865-273-5000.

