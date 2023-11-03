TBI issues Sliver Alert for Lenoir City man

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Lenoir City.

Officials with TBI said that 65-year-old Calvin Hyett was last seen on Monday, October 30 in the area of Taft Packet Road near Highland Drive in Lenoir City.

Agents said that Calvin has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance and is described as 6′1 weighing 160 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.

TBI said that if you have seen Calvin or know where he may be, please call the Lenoir City PD at 865-986-2005, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

