Three men arrested after stealing phones from Knoxville Walmart, police say

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three men were arrested Wednesday for stealing phones from the Chapman Highway Walmart, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Kurt Johnson and Antoine McGee, of Texas and Kilvaris Downing, of Alabama, were taken into custody after employees noticed 10 cell phones missing while auditing inventory that morning, the report said. The three suspects reportedly work for a third party company that remodels locking cases for businesses, so they were able to use a key to open the locked shelves.

According to the report, employees were able to check security video and saw the three men taking the phones. Johnson, McGee and Downing were charged with theft.

