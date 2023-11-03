Veterans honored with free lunch and show at Dolly Parton’s Stampede

A Salute To America’s Heroes at Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Pigeon Forge
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hospitality industry in Sevier County joined with Dolly Parton’s Stampede to provide a free meal and show to veterans in advance of Veterans Day

Hundreds of veterans in Sevier County were honored as the march from each branch of service was played.

Each year the Sevier County Hospitality and Tourism Alliance works with The Stampede for the show.

This year Pigeon Forge Police Chief Richie Catlett was the guest speaker.

He said his time serving our country lead him to the leadership position he has today in the Pigeon Forge community. He said, while serving, every veteran learns something that changes their lives.

“I had a platoon Sgt. that saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself,” Catlett said. “So he pushed me to the brink to where I discovered that leadership ability that I had, and the certain way to do it, I felt like we could have some something a little bit different, he didn’t see it that way. And in the long run it was best for me.”

Veterans were treated to a portion of the Christmas show which is now open at The Stampede.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash with rescue
Two taken to hospital after crash inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Man in custody after shooting at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital parking garage
Man charged after being shot by son at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Knoxville police say
Coal-Fired pizza is on the menu at West By God Pizza inside the Country Roads Ax House.
One of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is in Pigeon Forge
Deputy Michael Hanson has a broken leg and is recovering at UT Medical Center after Sheriff...
Scott County deputy recovering after head-on collision with fire truck
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky

Latest News

Red Ribbon Week educated younger students on the importance of living a healthy, drug free live.
Red Ribbon Week
During Thursday’s monthly Violence Reduction Meeting, the city introduced the executive...
Gun deaths in Knoxville down from last year, city has plan to keep that trend going
Dollywood spent this week moving 12,000 pumpkins out and turning on six million Christmas...
Transition week from fall to Christmas at Dollywood
At Cumberland Trail State Park you can do everything from an easy hike to backcountry camping...
Exploring Tennessee: Hiking more than 300 miles on the Cumberland Trail