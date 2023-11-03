WVLT First Alert Weather Team visits Cedar Bluff Middle School

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley and Meteorologist Jacob Durham join Cedar Bluff Middle School career fair
Heather at Cedar Bluff Middle School career fair
Heather at Cedar Bluff Middle School career fair(wvlt)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cedar Bluff Middle School held their ninth annual college and career fair.

Since Heather Haley went to Cedar Bluff, they wanted the WVLT First Alert weather team to visit with all the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students.

Jacob Durham joined in the fun to talk about weather forecasting, and they gave the students a virtual tour of the studio.

Jacob Cedar Bluff Middle Career Fair
Jacob Cedar Bluff Middle Career Fair(wvlt)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Paige Blanchard, 38
Former Sevier County golf coach charged with statutory rape
Man in custody after shooting at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital parking garage
Man charged after being shot by son at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Knoxville police say
Coal-Fired pizza is on the menu at West By God Pizza inside the Country Roads Ax House.
One of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is in Pigeon Forge
Crash with rescue
Two taken to hospital after crash inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Kathy McCroskey
Powell caretaker charged with elder abuse, police say

Latest News

Temperatures gradually warm over the next few days
Frosty cold morning to a warming trend
Temperatures gradually warm over the next few days
Frosty cold morning to a warming trend
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a climb back to 70s before better rain chances return.
Frosty cold morning to a warming trend
Ben tracks a slow and steady warming trend
Frosty cold morning Friday but warming trend into the weekend