Zoo Knoxville elephants to smash giant Dollywood pumpkins

African elephants Edie and Tonka were introduced at Zoo Knoxville Tuesday March 22, 2018.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elephants Edie and Tonka at Zoo Knoxville are in for a fun surprise! They are set to be given giant pumpkins from Dollywood to smash.

Dollywood’s pumpkins were grown by the Edwards family from Tazewell, Virginia.

“This gives us the rare opportunity to give a 2,000lb pumpkin to a 15,000lb African elephant,” Phil Colclough, Director of Animal Care, Conservation and Education at Zoo Knoxville said. “It’s pretty exciting to partner with the Edwards family and Dollywood to share this unique form of enrichment with our animals.”

The pumpkins range from 700 pounds to 2,000 pounds and will be given to Tonka and Edie Saturday around 10:30 a.m.

