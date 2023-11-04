Appalachian Mountain Bike Club hosts annual fall festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Appalachian Mountain Bike Club (AMBC) is holding its 14th annual fall festival. This event offers a chance for riders and enthusiasts to come together and raise funds to maintain trails in East Tennessee.

“This started as a volunteer appreciation part 14 years ago and we’ve grown it to be one of the largest fundraisers of the year,” said Matthew Kellogg, a member of AMBC. “We use this day to raise funds for our organization to help maintain all the natural service trails in Knox County.”

This year’s festival is projected to bring in 3,000 guests and it offers a chance for all these riders to gather and do what they love.

“Riding up and down the trails, doing the jumps, seeing people progress and do better and gain skills they didn’t have before just builds a really good comradery,” Flint Perkins, a mountain bike enthusiast said.

The 2023 AMBC Fall Festival has multiple tents, activities and vendors with all proceeds go back to the organization towards fundraising. The cyclists come from all over to gather and support the organization.

“This is ultimately a homecoming. We’ve been doing this for so many years that the first weekend in November each year we know that we’re going to see so many of our friends,” Kellogg said. “Each year it grows, like I said, a little bit. Around three thousand people will be here representing about 25 states.”

Each year the festival allows cyclists to come together and celebrate the natural trails they ride. Events like this keep people coming back each year.

“It’s just great to see the community gather around and celebrate the trails. Whether you’re riding them or walking them. It’s just a great celebration of that,” Kellogg said.

