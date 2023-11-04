Chilly start Sunday, warmer afternoons on the way

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking a big warm up this week!
More sunshine and a slightly warmer afternoon for Sunday
More sunshine and a slightly warmer afternoon for Sunday
By Jacob Durham
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our cooler starts are taking a pause as we head over the next several mornings as temperatures gradually warm during the mornings. The afternoons will be warmer as well as we see gusty winds increasing to start the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

You’ll still want to have the jacket or coat as you step out the door on Sunday morning with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s. The one difference will be clouds passing by from time to time through the early morning. Sunrise will be earlier as we set the clocks back an hour with sunrise coming at 7:01 a.m., but that will mean an earlier sunset just after 5:30 p.m.

Thankfully we are looking at a beautiful end to the weekend with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. With mostly sunny skies comes a slightly warmer afternoon as high temperatures are heading into the upper 60s to near 70. Enjoy the nice weather we have on the way as our warming trend will continue through the early portion of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are making a return to the lower and middle 70s as we move into the beginning of the week. It’s still not a good idea to burn with the drought continuing to worsen and also with winds picking up through the middle of the week. Rain chances remain very low to start, but thankfully our next cold front is set to move in beginning late Thursday into Friday.

Our best chance for rain is set to move in overnight Thursday into our Friday. Unfortunately, the rain totals remain on the lower end with most areas looking at a tenth to quarter inch of rain. Locally higher amounts are possible in the heavier downpours.

Temperatures feel more like spring than fall
Temperatures feel more like spring than fall

