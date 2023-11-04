First Friday ArtWalk celebrating 20 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of local artists displayed their work for the 20th anniversary of the First Friday ArtWalk.

The walk was started by a small group of Markey Square businesses to that hoped to bring awareness to the arts and attract more people to Knoxville. Now, the entire downtown district offers a wide variety of events, exhibits and performances.

“It has grown throughout the years and it’s wonderful to see,” said Executive Director for Downtown Knoxville Alliance Michele Hummel. “You can start at one place and we can map it out on our website to see where you want to go next, what’s going on at another venue. You can stop and have dinner, craft cocktail, etc. on your way as well.”

Hummel said ArtWalk not only helps local artists but also supports the economy.

“We all know that for every dollar that is spent from a local business stays more into the economy than from a national chain,” said Hummel. “85 percent of our businesses downtown are local it’s a great way to help support the businesses we have, the families that we have who work at those businesses.”

The event has also helped Knoxville’s arts district land a top-five spot on the USA Today Readers’ Choice poll.

You can find out what businesses and artists will be there and map out your First Friday ArtWalk on the Downtown Knoxville website.

