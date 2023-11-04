Police respond to shots fired in Jefferson City

No injuries were reported in the incident
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At about 4:35 a.m. Saturday morning officers from the Jefferson City Police Department responded to reported gunshots at a home on Fite Ave.

According to JCPD, when officers arrived they detained three people allegedly involved in the incident; however, one more alleged suspect remained inside the residence.

After about two hours of operating at the scene, the suspect exited the home and the JCPD special response team arrested them.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is obtained.

