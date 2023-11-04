‘Smokey, I love Smokey’ | Homecoming brings Vol fans to Knoxville

Not only is the homecoming parade for students and local Knoxville residents, but it is also for Vol fans.
By Ashley Rodas
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – The University of Tennessee’s homecoming week is ending. After four days of competition, the university wrapped it up with a parade, showcasing everyone’s floats and creating a space for the community to come together before the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Connecticut Huskies.

“It means a lot because all of the community gets to come together and it’s just a really cool experience and throughout the week, I get to spend time with my sorority sisters. It’s just so fun,” student Kennedy Bearden said.

Not only is the homecoming parade for students and local Knoxville residents, but it is also for Vol fans. In general and there are Vols fans everywhere.

“I am actually two hours away in Virginia. I am just a fan. Vol for life. VFL,” said Clinton Boyd.

Boyd was born in Richland, Virginia. He grew up a Peyton Manning fan along with being a Volunteers fan. He is so committed to the Volunteers that he even has Vol and Smokey tattoos on his arm. Although he did not attend the University of Tennessee, Boyd enjoys all things UT.

“I just always love Rocky Top, Tennessee. Smokey, I love Smokey. I just love everything about the university and Peyton Manning, I was a huge Peyton Manning fan when I was growing up,” said Boyd.

Homecoming consisted of multiple events throughout the week; canned food drive, lawn display, and even a chalk art competition. The activity that took students the longest to complete was the float competition which was displayed and judged at the parade.

The winners of each category are announced during halftime at the UConn game.

