TBI searching for missing Bristol man
84-year-old last seen Friday
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Charles Jones.
Jones was last seen Friday in the area of Medical Park Blvd. in Bristol.
Jones may be driving a 2021 grey Nissan Versa with TN tag PD93883, according to TBI.
Law enforcement said he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely.
If you know where he is, you’re ask to call the Bristol Police Department at 423-989-5600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.