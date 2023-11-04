TBI searching for missing Bristol man

84-year-old last seen Friday
TBI issues Silver Alert for Bristol man
TBI issues Silver Alert for Bristol man(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Jared Austin
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Charles Jones.

Jones was last seen Friday in the area of Medical Park Blvd. in Bristol.

Jones may be driving a 2021 grey Nissan Versa with TN tag PD93883, according to TBI.

Law enforcement said he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely.

If you know where he is, you’re ask to call the Bristol Police Department at 423-989-5600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Paige Blanchard, 38
Former Sevier County golf coach charged with statutory rape
Coal-Fired pizza is on the menu at West By God Pizza inside the Country Roads Ax House.
One of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is in Pigeon Forge
Bus driver removed from Oak Ridge Schools after becoming aggressive with students, school...
Bus driver carrying Oak Ridge students arrested after being pulled over, school system says
Kurt Johnson and Antoine McGee, of Texas and Kilvaris Downing, of Alabama (left to right)
Three men arrested after stealing phones from Knoxville Walmart, police say
Chilhowee Drive collapses under water, Knoxville police say
Chilhowee Drive collapses under water, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Not only is the homecoming parade for students and local Knoxville residents, but it is also...
‘Smokey, I love Smokey’ | Homecoming brings Vol fans to Knoxville
Ben tracks a lovely weekend - but where is the rain?
Frosty start Saturday ahead of a warming trend
First Friday ArtWalk celebrates 20 years
First Friday ArtWalk celebrating 20 years
Bus driver removed from Oak Ridge Schools after becoming aggressive with students, school...
Bus driver carrying Oak Ridge students arrested after being pulled over, school system says