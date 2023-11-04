TBI searching for missing Bristol man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Charles Jones.

Jones was last seen Friday in the area of Medical Park Blvd. in Bristol.

Jones may be driving a 2021 grey Nissan Versa with TN tag PD93883, according to TBI.

Law enforcement said he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely.

If you know where he is, you’re ask to call the Bristol Police Department at 423-989-5600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

