Warming up this afternoon after a frosty start

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re pretty frosty as you get your day started on this Saturday. We’ll warm into the mid to upper 60s moving into the afternoon. Look for the sunshine, not the shade as you head out and about.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s game day on Rocky Top! It’s going to be a chilly morning for the tailgate.

The weather couldn’t be any better for Tennessee’s Homecoming game against Connecticut. Grab a jacket if you plan on heading out and tailgating early with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Sunshine will help to push temperatures back into the upper 60s by the time the game ends giving us a perfect fall afternoon. A light breeze will be around as well during the game.

I'm All Vol forecast for Saturday's Noon game against Connecticut. (WVLT)

Moving into the evening hours we’ll cool down with a few more clouds around. Those clouds will help us stay warmer for the start of our Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Still not a lot of rain chances in the extended forecast. We’re staying dry to start the work week and warming back up with temperatures back in the 70s for the start of the week for afternoon highs.

Our drought conditions persist and the best opportunity for that will come for next Thursday. Rain chances increase ahead of the next cold front, which brings drier conditions by next weekend.

