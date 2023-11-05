Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first baby together

FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in...
FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. According to reports, Friday, May 20, Kardashian and Barker hit Portofino for a long wedding weekend.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Kardashian family is expanding once again.

People Magazine reports Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her husband Travis Barker have a new baby.

The couple is already parents to six children from previous relationships, but this is their first baby together.

They got married last year and last June, they announced they were having a boy.

Kardashian Barker is 44 and her husband is 47.

He is the drummer with the rock band Blink-182.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus driver removed from Oak Ridge Schools after becoming aggressive with students, school...
Bus driver carrying Oak Ridge students arrested after being pulled over, school system says
Prosecutors said the man raped the child while babysitting her.
Knoxville man convicted of raping child he babysat
Jennifer Paige Blanchard, 38
Former Sevier County golf coach charged with statutory rape
Coal-Fired pizza is on the menu at West By God Pizza inside the Country Roads Ax House.
One of ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is in Pigeon Forge
Martin Co. Building collapse
Bodies of two men trapped in building collapse recovered

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a break in his civil business fraud trial at...
Trump’s decades of testimony provide some clues about how he’ll fight for his real estate empire
Henderson Co. fire
Homes evacuated as crews work to contain 175-acre fire in Henderson County
Titans give dads an 'All pro experience'
Hundreds of dads join their kids for football on Nissan Stadium’s field