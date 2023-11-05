Multiple crews fighting brush fire in Anderson County

Multiple crews responded to a brush fire in Anderson County Saturday afternoon(RTPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to a brush fire in Anderson County Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the Rocky Top Police Department.

The fire was in the Wiley Cemetery and Andy’s Ridge Area.

The Department of Forestry fire tracker reported a second fire on New River Highway to be 75 acres.

Officials asked residents to keep the access points and roads clear for emergency vehicles.

“If you live in the area and the fire approaches your property Please call 911 and do not try to fight it,” officials said.

This is a developing story.

