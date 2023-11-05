Multiple crews fighting brush fires in Anderson County

Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to two brush fires in Anderson County Saturday.

One fire was in west Anderson County, near New River Highway. Anderson County dispatch told WVLT News that fire was 75 acres and jumped the county line into Morgan County. As of Saturday night at 10 p.m., that fire was contained.

Crews with the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department were on scene fighting the New River Highway Fire for about five hours.

The second fire was in east Anderson County in the Wiley Cemetery and Andy’s Ridge Area.

Due to the resources that were sent to the New River Fire, Campbell Co. fire crews headed to the Andy’s Ridge fire as well as the Medford and Briceville Volunteer Fire Departments, according to Nathan Waters with the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Waters said there were homes at the bottom of the ridge on Scott Broggan Lane but no evacuations were ordered.

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed no injuries were reported and no personal property was damaged as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officials asked residents to keep the access points and roads clear for emergency vehicles.

“If you live in the area and the fire approaches your property Please call 911 and do not try to fight it,” officials said.

This is a developing story.

