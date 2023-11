KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The SEC has released updated kickoff times for Tennessee’s next two matchups.

The Vols will go on the road to Columbia take on Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Tennessee then returns home to Neyland Stadium to take on Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 18 also at 3:30 p.m. EST.

🚨 Kickoff Time Updates 🚨 at Missouri - Nov. 11 3:30pm on CBS vs Georgia - Nov. 18 3:30pm on CBS #GBO 🍊 Posted by Tennessee Football on Sunday, November 5, 2023

