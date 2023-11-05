Staying well above average with low rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our drier and warmer pattern is moving in as we head into the upcoming week and couple that with stronger gust it will increase our fire danger. Temperatures will be feeling more spring like rather than fall as we head well above average through the middle of the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another chilly night is on the way as we head into Monday morning, so as you head to work and school make sure to grab the jacket or coat. Temperatures are heading back into the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Expect a lot of sunshine as we head into Monday afternoon setting us up with a gorgeous day. Temperatures will warm a little more as we see highs into the lower and middle 70s. Winds will be gusty from time to time with sustained winds of 10-15 mph and gust closer to 20 mph. This will set us up with a very dry afternoon and is why we are asking you not to burn anything, especially with all the dry leaves on the ground.

LOOKING AHEAD

Warmer weather is here to stay as we head through the middle of the week as highs are slowly warming each afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s with areas approaching 80 by Wednesday. Our next cold front is still 5 days away as rain chances slowly return starting late Thursday and into the day on Friday.

Rain totals aren’t too impressive, but we’ll take anything we can get as totals rain anywhere from a quarter to half inch of rain. Some areas could pick up a little more with heavier downpours. A slight cool down will be on the way by next weekend as we head into the lower 60s.

Feeling more like spring this week (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.