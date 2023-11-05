Warmer today with sunshine for the afternoon

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Sunday! We’re starting off warmer today with a few more clouds around. For the afternoon we’ll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re building sunshine as we move into the Sunday afternoon. We’ll be near 70 in Knoxville to 67 in Crossville.

We’ll turn the winds more from the north as we move into the overnight hours. We’ll still be warm as we move into Monday as we stay in the low to mid 40s for lows.

Monday is even warmer with sunshine as we get into the low 70s for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll stay in the 70s for afternoon high temperatures for much of the week. We’ll be looking for increased rain chances Thursday into Friday.

We won’t solve the drought situation with the rain we’re expecting at the end of the week.

Once the front passes we’ll cool down into the 60s headed into the weekend.

Warming back into the 70s for the week ahead of the next front and rain chances.(WVLT)

