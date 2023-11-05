Wreck causes I-75 South to shut down

Officials report that I-75 South at Exit 81 is shut down for a wreck.
Officials report that I-75 South at Exit 81 is shut down for a wreck.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a Facebook post from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, there is a wreck that has led to officials shutting down portions of I-75 South.

Interstate 40 East and West ramps to I-75 have been shut down. The I-75 South entrance ramp at the Lenoir City exit is also shut down.

LCSO officials asked people to avoid the area of I-75 at Highway 321 to help reduce the already growing traffic.

*** UPDATE NOVEMBER 5th, 2023 | 4:45 PM EST Interstate 40 Eastbound and Westbound ramps to I-75 Southbound are...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Officials report that I-75 South at Exit 81 was shut down for a wreck. An injury was reported from the wreck but details are still forthcoming.

LCSO said there is currently no estimated time on when the interstate will reopen.

