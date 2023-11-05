Wreck causes I-75 South to shut down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a Facebook post from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, there is a wreck that has led to officials shutting down portions of I-75 South.

Interstate 40 East and West ramps to I-75 have been shut down. The I-75 South entrance ramp at the Lenoir City exit is also shut down.

LCSO officials asked people to avoid the area of I-75 at Highway 321 to help reduce the already growing traffic.

*** UPDATE NOVEMBER 5th, 2023 | 4:45 PM EST Interstate 40 Eastbound and Westbound ramps to I-75 Southbound are... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Officials report that I-75 South at Exit 81 was shut down for a wreck. An injury was reported from the wreck but details are still forthcoming.

LCSO said there is currently no estimated time on when the interstate will reopen.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.