Arson investigation underway after 2 fires set in Claiborne County

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible fore setting two separate fires in Claiborne County
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the people...
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible fore setting two separate fires in Claiborne County.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for the people responsible for setting two separate fires in the Jones Ridge area of Claiborne County.

The first fire was set on Sept. 19, where a barn was burned and destroyed.

The second fire happened overnight Thursday into Friday. Cut hay was burned in a field and destroyed, according to the sheriff’s office.

A $10,000 reward was being offered by the property owners for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who knows information about the fires was asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division with the sheriff’s office at 423-626-2501.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
Crews return to Anderson County to battle wildfires
Officials report that I-75 South at Exit 81 is shut down for a wreck.
Wreck causes I-75 South to shut down
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Bus driver removed from Oak Ridge Schools after becoming aggressive with students, school...
Bus driver carrying Oak Ridge students arrested after being pulled over, school system says

Latest News

Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
Crews return to Anderson County to battle wildfires
A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
Knoxville police officer arrested on child pornography charges, DOJ says
Getting warmer and breezy ahead of cold front
Getting warmer and breezy ahead of cold front
Knoxville Ice Bears coach out after ‘worst start to a season in the organization’s 22-year...
Knoxville Ice Bears coach out after ‘worst start to a season in the organization’s 22-year history’