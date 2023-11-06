Dollywood to host Sensory Sensitive Day, featuring less stimulating park environment

The park will be quieter for the event, with limits on light displays as well.
Dollywood to host Sensory Sensitive Day, featuring less stimulating park environment
Dollywood to host Sensory Sensitive Day, featuring less stimulating park environment(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is set to host a special day for guests with sensory sensitivities, featuring a quieter, less stimulating environment. It’s called Sensory Sensitive Day and is aimed at creating an inviting atmosphere for anyone.

The park will be quieter for the event, with limits on light displays as well. The Village and Country Fair will be limited to sensitive guests until noon, with Midway Market open for snacks. The Dollywood Express will also hold off on blowing its whistle from 9 a.m. until noon.

Guests will also be able to visit Dollywood’s Ride Accessibility Center for information on rides. Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
Crews return to Anderson County to battle wildfires
Officials report that I-75 South at Exit 81 is shut down for a wreck.
Wreck causes I-75 South to shut down
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Bus driver removed from Oak Ridge Schools after becoming aggressive with students, school...
Bus driver carrying Oak Ridge students arrested after being pulled over, school system says

Latest News

Some Palestinian refugees could be deported, and others would be prevented from entering the US...
TN In Ten 11-6-23
Hootie & the Blowfish are touring with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.
Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena
Chef John's Butternut Squash Potstickers
Let’s Get Cooking | Butternut Squash Potstickers
We continue to discourage burning in this dry pattern, especially with more wind at times.
Warmer and breezy ahead of a late week cold front