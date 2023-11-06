Dollywood to host Sensory Sensitive Day, featuring less stimulating park environment

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is set to host a special day for guests with sensory sensitivities, featuring a quieter, less stimulating environment. It’s called Sensory Sensitive Day and is aimed at creating an inviting atmosphere for anyone.

The park will be quieter for the event, with limits on light displays as well. The Village and Country Fair will be limited to sensitive guests until noon, with Midway Market open for snacks. The Dollywood Express will also hold off on blowing its whistle from 9 a.m. until noon.

Guests will also be able to visit Dollywood’s Ride Accessibility Center for information on rides. Click here for ticket information.

