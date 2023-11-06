Father and son fight to protect home amid growing brush fire in Anderson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For generations, the Smiddy family lived on the mountainside in Anderson County. As soon as Mark Smiddy and his son Jayden saw flames on Saturday night, there was no hesitation to protect their home.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Multiple crews fighting growing Anderson County brush fire

“My dad called me and said the mountains are on fire and came over and got me,” Jayden said. “I came down here and grabbed a rake and ran up to the mountain up there.”

The pair said they raked for nearly two hours, trying to do what they could to slow the fire near their land.

“I was like, that’s coming right towards the house, but two men can’t fight it,” Mark said.

The wildfire in Andy’s Ridge has since grown to an estimated 160 acres and is 40% contained as of Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

“I was scared. I grew up here and it’s a special place to me. So obviously when you hear there’s a chance your house is gonna burn down, you get scared,” Jayden said. “It was hot. There were many times I wanted to run around and go back down, but I seen my dad pushing and it was kinda like I can’t stop now, so I kept pushing.”

The fire was first reported just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. Multiple emergency personnel responded to the scene including the Anderson County Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Division of Forestry, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Rocky Top Fire Department, Medford Volunteer Fire Department, Marlow Volunteer Fire Department, Briceville Volunteer Fire Department and the Norris Fire Department.

At this point, Anderson County Emergency Management Agency Brice Kidwell said no structures were in danger.

D.J. Sumlin, a firefighter with Medford Volunteer Fire Department told WVLT News that fire crews were on scene and protecting homes, like the Smiddy’s, at the bottom of the ridge.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.