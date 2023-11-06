Fire jumps containment line, doubles in size in Anderson County

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to two brush fires in Anderson County Saturday.

One fire was in west Anderson County, near New River Highway. Anderson County dispatch told WVLT News that the fire was 75 acres and jumped the county line into Morgan County. As of Saturday night at 10 p.m., that fire was contained.

On Sunday the fire, which was named the TIOGA fire, jumped the containment line. As of 6 p.m., the fire was 199 acres and by 8 p.m., it more than doubled in size to 500 acres.

“Currently all personnel have left the fire to get rest tonight and will be back on it tomorrow,” an official with the forestry department said. “During the day the fire jumped containment and crews pulled back to use roads as fire breaks. Roads are holding well and the added humidity at night has the fire not moving much allowing crew to get rest and will return tomorrow morning before activity picks up midday.”

Crews with the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene fighting that fire for about five hours Saturday.

Due to the resources that were sent to the New River Fire, Campbell Co. fire crews headed to the Andy’s Ridge fire as well as the Medford and Briceville Volunteer Fire Departments, according to Nathan Waters with the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon (WVLT)

That fire was in east Anderson County in the Wiley Cemetery and Andy’s Ridge Area.

Waters said there were homes at the bottom of the ridge on Scott Broggan Lane but no evacuations were ordered.

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed no injuries were reported and no personal property was damaged.

Officials asked residents to keep the access points and roads clear for emergency vehicles.

“If you live in the area and the fire approaches your property Please call 911 and do not try to fight it,” officials said.

Crews work to contain brush fires in the mountains (WVLT)

In an update from Anderson County officials at 4 p.m., the fire grew to 100 acres and was 10% contained, according to information from the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

In a later update just before 6 p.m., the fire grew to 160 acres and was 40% contained.

There were no structures in any danger as of 3:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Anderson County Emergency Management Director Brice Kidwell.

This is a developing story.

