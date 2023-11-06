Getting warmer and breezy ahead of cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are really heating up Tuesday and Wednesday with breezy conditions. The dry air mixed with warm temperatures and breezy conditions increases our wildfire danger. It is really important to not burn anything right now.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few more clouds move in tonight keeping us mild. Temperatures only drop to near 50 degrees by Tuesday morning, so you probably just need the light jacket at best as you step out the door.

The clouds move out early Tuesday making for a sunny day. Temperatures are even warmer with highs near 79 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 64, so we are way above average. Winds are out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph and gusting up to 20 mph at times. With the very dry weather we’ve been experiencing, it is highly recommended you do not burn anything.

LOOKING AHEAD

The warm and breezy conditions stick around Wednesday heating us up even more to around 81 degrees. Winds could gust up to 20 to 25 mph Wednesday.

Thursday features more clouds ahead of the cold front moving in. Temperatures are still warm with highs in the mid-70s. Spotty showers are possible by the afternoon to evening hours. Showers increase overnight into Friday.

The cold front arrives Friday bringing on and off rain throughout the day. Right now, it looks like we could get a quarter to about half an inch of rain with isolated higher amounts.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, showers could linger into the weekend with temperatures dropping back to near average. Highs are near 60 this weekend and into early next week.

