Harlan Co. Judge Exec. declares State of Emergency as crews battle forest fires

By RJ Johnson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley declared a State of Emergency following several fires in the county.

Throughout the past three days, there were six fires, with several agencies responding.

“We have already seen two firefighters sustain non-life threatening injuries while attempting to protect life and property,” said Mosley.

The declaration will allow them to use additional resources outside of the county to provide support for fire officials.

“One forest fire occurred Friday in the Smith area of the county. Additional fires in that area occurred Saturday. Arson is suspected and this is under investigation by officials,” he said. “Other fires are currently being fought in the Catrons Valley and Kenvir communities of the county. Both of these fires in addition to the one at Brookside Saturday afternoon have been confirmed to be people attempting to burn debris and the fire just got out of control.”

Mosley said an open burning ban is in effect until further notice.

To report illegal open burning while the burning ban is in effect, call the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department at (606) 573-1313 or Emergency Management at (606) 573-6082.

You can read his statement below.

