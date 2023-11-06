Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hootie & the Blowfish are hitting the road in 2024 on their Summer Camp with Trucks Tour, and they plan a stop at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. They’ll be touring with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

The tour kicks off May 30 in Dallas and will run through Sept. 28 in West Palm Beach. The band will be in Knoxville on Sept. 12, 2024.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. for the general public. Those with Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter subscriptions can get tickers from Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. through Nov. 9 at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.