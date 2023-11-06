Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena

The tour kicks off May 30 in Dallas and will run through Sept. 28 in West Palm Beach. The band will be in Knoxville on Sept. 12, 2024.
Hootie & the Blowfish are touring with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.
Hootie & the Blowfish are touring with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.(Live Nation)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hootie & the Blowfish are hitting the road in 2024 on their Summer Camp with Trucks Tour, and they plan a stop at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. They’ll be touring with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

The tour kicks off May 30 in Dallas and will run through Sept. 28 in West Palm Beach. The band will be in Knoxville on Sept. 12, 2024.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. for the general public. Those with Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter subscriptions can get tickers from Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. through Nov. 9 at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
Crews return to Anderson County to battle wildfires
Officials report that I-75 South at Exit 81 is shut down for a wreck.
Wreck causes I-75 South to shut down
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Bus driver removed from Oak Ridge Schools after becoming aggressive with students, school...
Bus driver carrying Oak Ridge students arrested after being pulled over, school system says

Latest News

Dollywood to host Sensory Sensitive Day, featuring less stimulating park environment
Dollywood to host Sensory Sensitive Day, featuring less stimulating park environment
Some Palestinian refugees could be deported, and others would be prevented from entering the US...
TN In Ten 11-6-23
Chef John's Butternut Squash Potstickers
Let’s Get Cooking | Butternut Squash Potstickers
We continue to discourage burning in this dry pattern, especially with more wind at times.
Warmer and breezy ahead of a late week cold front