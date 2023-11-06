Knoxville to host inaugural Film Fest Knox

The festival will focus mainly on works produced outside of production hubs like New York City and Los Angeles.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Visit Knoxville is set to host the first Film Fest Knox, an event aimed at making space for cinema as an art form. Festival-goers can look forward to showings, panels and events.

The festival will focus mainly on works produced outside of production hubs like New York City and Los Angeles. It’ll also include a six-film American Regional Film Competition.

Check here for tickets.

