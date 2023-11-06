Knoxville Ice Bears coach out after ‘worst start to a season in the organization’s 22-year history’

The resignation comes after the Ice Bears’ 5-2 loss at Fayetteville Saturday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke has left the program after what team representatives are calling the “worst start to a season in the organization’s 22-year history.”

The resignation comes after the Ice Bears’ 5-2 loss at Fayetteville on Saturday. Ice Bears representatives said Clarke and the program mutually agreed to part ways after Clarke met with Ice Bears co-owner, President and General Manager Mike Murray Sunday afternoon.

“We are grateful for Brent and the time he’s invested into our organization,” Murray said. “Brent and I spoke and we’ve accepted his resignation. We wish he and his family the very best moving forward as we continue to put our efforts into bringing the best fans in the SPHL the success they’ve come to know and expect for more than two decades.”

Murray said the team plans to announce an interim head coach later in the week.

“We understand the hockey hasn’t been good enough thus far,” said Murray. “Our goal is and always will be to win championships. We still have 50 games left this season and our intention is to bring in the right coach who will take us closer to that goal.”

The team heads to Huntsville Thursday. Knoxville’s next home game is Friday, Nov. 17.

