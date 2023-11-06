Knoxville police officer arrested on child pornography charges, DOJ says

A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An officer with the Knoxville Police Department was arrested Monday on federal charges involving the production of child pornography, according to officials with the United States Department of Justice.

Officer Dan Roark, 47, was arrested and appeared on the charges.

Roark started at KPD in 2007 and was last on patrol in 2020. He was awarded Officer of the Month six times during his career.

“The allegations against Dan Roark are deeply disturbing and abhorrent. His alleged actions shock the conscience and, if proven true, demonstrate monstrous behavior against a truly innocent victim. I am sickened by these accusations, which in and of themselves have brought immeasurable discredit on our agency and the entire law enforcement profession. We have and will continue to cooperate fully with federal investigators. We will also act with great urgency to resolve this matter and repair the damage done to public trust in the wake of these disturbing allegations.”

KPD Chief Paul Noel

The arrest sparked from an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the Scott County Sheriff, Virginia, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Roark will have a detention hearing on Nov. 9, and be kept in federal custody until then.

The Office of Professional Standards opened their own investigation in the incident as well.

This is a developing story.

