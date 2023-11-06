Man sets fire to truck and tries to drive away, Jefferson City police say

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested Sunday after setting his truck on fire, according to officials with the Jefferson City Police Department.

Officers responded to the Marathon on East Highway 11E near the Hamblen County line at 7:30 p.m.

“After interviewing witnesses and viewing captured video footage, officers determined that the owner of the truck pumped gas into the bed and appeared to have intentionally ignited the fuel,” officials said. “The driver then pulled away from the fuel pumps, with the bed ablaze, and a bystander extinguished the flames.”

The driver, 61-year-old Randy Allen Hodge was arrested and charged with aggravated arson.

