Man sets fire to truck and tries to drive away, Jefferson City police say

Officers responded to the Marathon on East Highway 11E near the Hamblen County line at 7:30 p.m. for a truck fire.
Officers responded to the Marathon on East Highway 11E near the Hamblen County line at 7:30...
Officers responded to the Marathon on East Highway 11E near the Hamblen County line at 7:30 p.m. for a truck fire.(Jefferson City police)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested Sunday after setting his truck on fire, according to officials with the Jefferson City Police Department.

Officers responded to the Marathon on East Highway 11E near the Hamblen County line at 7:30 p.m.

“After interviewing witnesses and viewing captured video footage, officers determined that the owner of the truck pumped gas into the bed and appeared to have intentionally ignited the fuel,” officials said. “The driver then pulled away from the fuel pumps, with the bed ablaze, and a bystander extinguished the flames.”

The driver, 61-year-old Randy Allen Hodge was arrested and charged with aggravated arson.

Man Sets Fire to His Truck and Attempts to Drive Away On November 5 at approximately 730PM, JCPD officers responded to...

Posted by Jefferson City Police Department on Monday, November 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
Crews return to Anderson County to battle wildfires
Officials report that I-75 South at Exit 81 is shut down for a wreck.
Wreck causes I-75 South to shut down
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Bus driver removed from Oak Ridge Schools after becoming aggressive with students, school...
Bus driver carrying Oak Ridge students arrested after being pulled over, school system says

Latest News

Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
Crews return to Anderson County to battle wildfires
A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
Knoxville police officer arrested on child pornography charges, DOJ says
Getting warmer and breezy ahead of cold front
Getting warmer and breezy ahead of cold front
Knoxville Ice Bears coach out after ‘worst start to a season in the organization’s 22-year...
Knoxville Ice Bears coach out after ‘worst start to a season in the organization’s 22-year history’
Downtown Knoxville Development
Knoxville to host inaugural Film Fest Knox