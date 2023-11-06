Police arrest Seymour man with 30 grams of fentanyl, full-auto Glock, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police arrested a Seymour man Thursday after finding him with more than 30 grams of fentanyl and a Glock illegally modified for automatic shooting, a police report says.

Police stopped the man, Deonte Brown, 31, on Chapman Highway around 6:45, the report said, because he was not staying in his lane while driving. Once stopped, the responding officer said they saw that the car was a rental with “poorly installed” window tint and torn up carpet. That officer also said he called in a K9 since he could smell marijuana.

While the officer spoke to Brown, the report said, Brown had reached between his seat and the car’s center console.

Once the K9 unit arrived, the report said, and alerted the now two officers that there were drugs in the car, the officers had Brown and his passenger get out of the car.

“While I was searching the car I located a loaded Glock 9mm handgun where the driver was reaching,” the report said. “The Glock handgun had a modified switch that allowed the gun to be fired as an automatic gun. In the center console was an extended magazine with 24 rounds in it.”

The report also said that Brown and his passenger had almost $1,500 in cash, five cell phones and Brown had a package of 30.3 grams of fentanyl in his pants.

Brown was taken into custody after trying to run away, the report said, and charged with escape, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, drug charges and other charges.

