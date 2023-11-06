SESAC Music Awards honors songwriters

Kentucky native and rapper Jack Harlow won Songwriter of the Year.
SESAC Music Awards honor songwriters
SESAC Music Awards honor songwriters
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Songwriters made their way to Nashville for the 2023 SESAC Music Awards.

The award show was for songwriters across all genres.

Some songwriters on the red carpet said there was no better place to host the awards show than Nashville.

“A lot of people don’t know what songwriters do,” said Brian White, a songwriter who attended the event. “They think the artist is the one when they hear the songs. They have no idea that there are guys in little rooms all over Music Row.”

Kentucky native and rapper Jack Harlow won Songwriter of the Year on Sunday after he was nominated for writing several of his own songs.

Harlow won for his hit single “First Class.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
Fire jumps containment line, doubles in size in Anderson County
Officials report that I-75 South at Exit 81 is shut down for a wreck.
Wreck causes I-75 South to shut down
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Bus driver removed from Oak Ridge Schools after becoming aggressive with students, school...
Bus driver carrying Oak Ridge students arrested after being pulled over, school system says

Latest News

We continue to discourage burning in this dry pattern, especially with more wind at times.
Warmer and breezy ahead of a late week cold front
Harlan County Forest Fires
Harlan Co. Judge Exec. declares State of Emergency as crews battle forest fires
Well above average week ahead
Staying well above average with low rain chances
Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
Fire jumps containment line, doubles in size in Anderson County