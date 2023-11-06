SESAC Music Awards honors songwriters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Songwriters made their way to Nashville for the 2023 SESAC Music Awards.

The award show was for songwriters across all genres.

Some songwriters on the red carpet said there was no better place to host the awards show than Nashville.

“A lot of people don’t know what songwriters do,” said Brian White, a songwriter who attended the event. “They think the artist is the one when they hear the songs. They have no idea that there are guys in little rooms all over Music Row.”

Kentucky native and rapper Jack Harlow won Songwriter of the Year on Sunday after he was nominated for writing several of his own songs.

Harlow won for his hit single “First Class.”

