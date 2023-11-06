Team USA and the Lady Vols meet for an exhibition game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time since 2007, Team USA arrived to Rocky Top for an exhibition game against the Lady Vols. The Women’s National Team eventually settled in and pulled away in the second half, defeating Tennessee 95-59.

Tennessee came out hot to start with a defensive rebound ending in a three-point shot by Sara Puckett for the first score of the game.

The Lady Vols held strong through the first quarter, trailing 23-15, and had similar production in the second quarter by posting 16 to Team USA’s 29 points.

Rickea Jackson had a game-high 15 points on the night, 13 of which came in the first half. The forward finished 7-14 from the field and 1-3 behind the arc.

As a team, Tennessee put up a tremendous rebounding effort, out-rebounding the USA Women’s National Team, 38-37. Jasmine Powell led the way with seven rebounds, followed by Jackson and Jillian Hollingshead with five each.

Guard Avery Strickland, a Farragut High School alum, hit her first two threes as a Lady Vol against the USA Women’s National Team.

Another first, senior Jewel Spear made her Lady Vol debut against Team USA, knocking down a three-pointer late in the third quarter. She missed the first exhibition game vs. Carson-Newman due to an ankle injury.

Up next, the games will start to count toward the win and loss columns. Tuesday the Lady Vols host Florida A&M at 6:30p.m.

