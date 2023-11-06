Warmer and breezy ahead of a late week cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s getting warmer with more wind to start the week, increasing our wildfire danger. This is ahead of a cold front that will bring some rain and a big cool-down!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re finally at more of a “normal” chill this morning, with temperatures around 41 degrees in Knoxville and mid to upper 30s for many. We have patchy fog developing, with a mostly clear sky.

It’s a beautiful sunny day, with a high of 75 degrees. That extra warmth moves in with a southwesterly wind of 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon to evening. With the dry air, dry ground, we’ve been discouraging burning anything outside, so these winds just add to that wildfire risk.

Tonight is partly cloudy, and these extra clouds passing by keep us warmer with a low of 50 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Warmer, breezier conditions stick around through midweek!

Tuesday starts out warmer, but those clouds exit and leave us mostly sunny. We’ll top out around 79 degrees Tuesday, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph at times.

Wednesday even heats up to around 81 degrees with sunshine and ongoing breezy conditions.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking a late week cold front. This brings spotty showers in Thursday, then we’ll have more on and off rain Friday into Friday night. We’re looking at a quarter of an inch of rainfall on average, with isolated higher amounts. We’ll keep you updated on the latest on WVLT News!

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.