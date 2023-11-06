Zakai Zeigler could be back on the court for Tennessee’s home opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zakai Zeigler could be playing for Tennessee again as they take on Tennessee Tech at Monday’s season opener. It’ll be the first time the junior point guard has played since tearing his ACL in February.

Tennessee Basketball made a post on Instagram, saying the long-awaited player will take the court again after his injury.

“Zakai Zeigler expected to return to action Monday night in the season opener vs. Tennessee Tech,” the post reads.

