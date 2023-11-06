Zakai Zeigler could be back on the court for Tennessee’s home opener

KNOXVILLE, TN - January 28, 2023 - Guard Zakai Zeigler #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
KNOXVILLE, TN - January 28, 2023 - Guard Zakai Zeigler #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge game between the Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zakai Zeigler could be playing for Tennessee again as they take on Tennessee Tech at Monday’s season opener. It’ll be the first time the junior point guard has played since tearing his ACL in February.

Tennessee Basketball made a post on Instagram, saying the long-awaited player will take the court again after his injury.

“Zakai Zeigler expected to return to action Monday night in the season opener vs. Tennessee Tech,” the post reads.

