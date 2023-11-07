87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor

By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When Gene Miller returned from Vietnam a half century ago, he didn’t get a hero’s welcome.

“When we got back, it was best for us just to get our military clothes off and otherwise people were throwing rotten eggs and anything else at anybody military because it was very unpopular back then,” said Miller.

Tuesday was a different story.

“We went through that line of people there and my eyes were watering.”

The Flag City Honor Flight carried 87 Ohio veterans including 10 from the Korean war, and one from World War Two.

His name is John Layher.

He served as a radio technician in the coast guard during the 40s, and he says the trip is one he’ll never forget.

“Humbling” said Layher through tears.

If you’re interested or know somebody who might be, you can visit FlagCityHonorFlight.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
REPORTS: Knoxville officer asked for pictures of naked 5-year-old girl
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Assistant Coach Rod Clark was suspended for two games, according to university officials.
Tennessee assistant basketball coach suspended, university confirms
Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
Crews return to Anderson County to battle wildfires
KCSO Cruiser
Knox Co. Sherriff’s Office identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash

Latest News

Each participant is age 62 or older. In past shows, acts have included
Morning Pointe Foundation hosts 3rd Annual Knoxville Seniors Got Talent
Helping mom's find jobs to provide for their families while raising their kids in the home.
Organization giving power back to mom’s everywhere
Ben tracks the much-needed rain rolling in
Hot and sunny Wednesday ahead of late week cold front
Clayton Snider, 22, was arrested after police found video of a boy using the restroom on...
Man faces voyeurism charges after filming 10-year-old boy inside Disney resort bathroom
A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol