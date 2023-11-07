Teen shot near Morristown-Hamblen West High School, lockdown lifted

The shooting happened Tuesday, injuring a 17-year-old, according to Morristown police officials.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A shooting at an apartment complex on Sulphur Springs Road prompted a lockdown at Morristown-Hamblen West High School and local childcare agencies, according to Morristown police.

The shooting happened Tuesday, injuring a 17-year-old boy who was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, officials said. Another 17-year-old boy was arrested, according to officials with the Morristown Police Department.

The shooting did not happen on school grounds. Both teens were students of the Hamblen County School System, according to Morristown police.

“The Morristown Police Department and the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department appreciate all the support and assistance received from other law enforcement agencies,” officials said. “The department also wants to thank the community for their support and cooperation.”

This is a developing story.

