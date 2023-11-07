Blount County Bakery sues Richy Kreme Donuts for defamation after recipe theft claims

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Local bakeries Richy Kreme Donuts and Blount County Bakery are in a legal battle over claims that Blount County Bakery stole a cookie recipe from Richy Kreme, according to a lawsuit complaint obtained by WVLT News.

The situation goes back to March of 2021. In the complaint, representatives for Lisa Cunningham, the owner of Blount County Bakery, claim that Richy Kreme owner and operator Dustin Cochran made fake claims about her character and theft of a cookie recipe.

According to the complaint, Cochran claimed in July of 2021 that Cunningham had copied his logo and cookie concept. This, as Cochran had announced a cookie-baking venture called Myrtle’s Bakehouse. Cunningham’s representatives said she had designed her logo and cookie recipes in January 2021, prior to forming the Blount County Bakery LLC in 2022.

According to the filing, Cunningham’s husband spoke with Cochran on the phone about the accusation, and during that call Cochran said again that the cookie idea had been stolen, claiming Cunningham was “not even famous.”

In September of 2021, the filing says, both businesses were at the Taste of Blount event as vendors, during which Cochran told people at his booth that Cunningham had copied his recipes and logo, also saying that everything sold at Blount County Bakery was frozen prior to being sold. Cunningham claims that only 5% of their product is frozen before selling, because it comes from other bakeries. The rest, they say, is made in-house.

The situation continued into November, the suit says, when a man claiming to be Cochran’s business partner messaged Cunningham on Facebook, saying he and Cochran actually like Blount County Bakery’s cakes, even offering to sell Cochran’s cookies at Blount County Bakery.

Now, Cunningham is suing Cochran for defamation, asking for $1.5 million in damages. Also in the lawsuit is a filing for a restraining order against Cochran.

WVLT News has reached out to Cochran’s representatives for comment.

