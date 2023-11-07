Bride chooses 100-year-old grandmother to be flower girl

A bride in Minnesota picked her 100-year-old grandmother to be her flower girl. (Source: KARE, Klatte Family)
By Boyd Huppert, KARE via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRYSTAL, Minn. (KARE) – A rusty, old garden cart could serve as a metaphor for Ruthie Klatte.

As long as her wheels keep turning, she’ll be going straight to her flowers.

Zenias, phlox and roses – Klatte’s among them every day, watering, weeding and transplanting them.

Helium-filled balloons that recently marked a milestone birthday no join the flowers in Klatte’s garden.

“People don’t believe that I’m 100,” she said, adding that they also don’t believe she’s had both of her knees replaced.

“I was 95 when I got this one, 97 when I got this one,” Klatte explained.

Her doctor might still not believe it.

“He said we don’t do it on 90-year-olds,” she laughed.

But then Klatte became his exception to the rule.

“From all over the hospital, it seemed to be such a novelty because they were all coming to look at me,” she said.

Klatte said flowers make her feel cute – the same way she feels when she sees a photo of her flower-flanked granddaughter, Jillian.

Jillian has spent her entire life watching her grandmother blossom.

Before selecting flowers for her wedding day, Jillian asked herself, who better to be her flower girl?

“She’s been a role model for me my whole life,” she said. “So, I just said, I want my grandma to do it.”

Klatte wore roses and a smile, dropping rose petals as she walked up the aisle for Jillian and her groom to walk upon.

The couple chose a 100-year-old gardener to pave their path with petals, because they know where she goes, love grows.

