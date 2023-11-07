CBS Sports to air USL Championship, League One soccer games as part of multi-year partnership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Soccer fans, there is a new place to watch USL Championship and League One games. As part of a multi-year partnership, USL Championship and League One teams (like One Knoxville Sporting Club) will take the pitch on CBS platforms like the CBS TV network, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The USL Championship and League One feature some of the best soccer teams in the country, being the second and third-tier leagues in the American soccer pyramid, just behind Major League Soccer.

“The United Soccer League – with its expansive and growing presence across the country – is an excellent addition to CBS Sports’ premium soccer portfolio,” Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports, said. “We look forward to making the exciting action of the USL more easily available to fans than ever before and elevating the league with coverage across our CBS Sports platforms. With the USL’s addition to our wide array of soccer properties and robust year-round match coverage, CBS Sports continues to be the premier destination for soccer fans in this country.”

The agreement for USL Championship and League One games lasts through the 2027 season and will air 100 matches across CBS’ platforms each year. The USL Championship final will also air on CBS’s broadcast network and Paramount+.

