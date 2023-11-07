Court records claim bus driver refused to let Oak Ridge students off bus

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bus driver carrying Oak Ridge elementary students was arrested on Nov. 2, after students feared for their lives, according to Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers.

WVLT News obtained the affidavit of complaint against Matthew Bak who was charged with aggravated assault.

The Oak Ridge Police Department got a complaint from someone who was following an Oak Ridge City Schools bus. The person said the bus had stopped in the middle of the road twice and Bak wasn’t letting any students off. They also told police they could hear children yelling for help.

Investigators viewed camera footage that showed Bak going to the back of the schools bus where a student was sitting, telling her to sit down.

“Mr. Bak can be seen up close to (the student), and at one point, he grabs (the student’s) leg and appears to be attempting to reposition (the student’s) leg. As these events are occurring, the other children can be heard screaming and appear to be upset. As Mr. Bak goes back towards the front of the bus, he can be heard stating “shut up”.

The following day, investigators interviewed the student who explained what happen. Investigators believed she was describing being strangled by Bak.

“(The student) also stated that at one point in the incident, she was afraid she was going to die and that she was never going to see her parents again,” according to the complaint.

Bak was not an employee of the school, he was employed by First Student and was removed from driving an Oak Ridge bus.

Bak’s bond was set at $75,000.

His arraignment is set for Nov. 15, at 9 a.m.

