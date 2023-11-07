Hot and sunny Wednesday ahead of late week cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Near record-breaking high temperatures are possible Wednesday with more sunshine and breezy conditions. Clouds increase Thursday ahead of a cold front moving in by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays mostly clear but with the warmer air in place, we’ll only cool to around 53 degrees in Knoxville and the upper 40s for the higher elevations.

The reminder to not burn outdoors continues as we have low humidity, a very dry surface, and added winds that could spark a wildfire. Wednesday is even warmer with highs near 81 degrees. We could tie or break the record high of 81 set back in 2005. Winds are still from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph and gust up to 20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds increase Thursday ahead of the cold front with highs in the mid-70s. Rain pushes in overnight into Friday morning. Showers will become spotty by the evening with this cold front pushing out of here earlier. With that cold front moving in throughout the day Friday, temperatures will drop. We’ll be near 60 degrees around midnight Friday, then drop to the lower 50s by Friday morning. We’ll stay in the low to mid-50s throughout the day Friday with the rain.

A few showers could linger on Saturday with a high of around 60 degrees. Highs stay near 60 degrees Sunday with more sunshine.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, cold air settles in allowing temperatures to drop back into the 30s for morning lows next week. Highs are in the upper 50s to lower 60s next week with more dry weather.

