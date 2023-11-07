Knoxville cancer survivor using life-changing journey to give back

Logan Daly is giving back to the organization that helped her stay financially afloat during her cancer battle.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Logan Daly was just two months away from her wedding day when she got the life-changing diagnosis of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“I went to the doctor, and he recommended they do a chest CT, so that’s when they found the golf ball sized mass in my chest,” Daly said. “The day after we got back from our honeymoon was whenever the process and the journey of cancer started.”

A time that should’ve been filled with excitement was now clouded over her with unexpected challenges.

“I was not able to work full time. There was expenses that had to be paid for that my paycheck was not covering,” Daly said.

That’s when the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society stepped in. The organization gave Daly and her family a grant to help cover non-medical expenses. Daly said she received additional funds to help pay for treatment that her insurance did not cover.

“Things to help me with paying for gas to help get to and from treatment, paying for our mortgage, paying for our light bill,” Daly said.

A cancer diagnosis is something no one can prepare for. Treatment is often half the battle for patients, while financial worry can cause a whole other challenge. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society works to help ease the burden on families touched by blood cancers.

“We strive to initiate a relationship with a patient from day one of diagnosis, all the way through their journey because even when they’re finished, they still need support and care in a variety of ways,” said Bethany Fields with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Now nearly two years cancer free, Daly is working to give back to the organization that helped her stay afloat during her journey. She is raising money and walking at Light The Night, the annual walk put on by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Funds raised at the walk help blood cancer patients, like Daly. Money also goes towards research and advocacy for blood cancers.

Light The Night is Friday, Nov. 10, at Humanities Lawn at University of Tennessee. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. and the walk starts at 7:30 p.m.

Daly will be honored as the white lantern holder during the opening ceremony. The honor celebrates her resilient journey.

“It is important to reach out for help. Don’t be afraid to ask for it when you need it,” Daly said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

