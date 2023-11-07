Knoxville to host Veterans Day Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is set to host its annual Veterans Day Parade down Gay Street this Friday.

The parade will start at 10:45 a.m. and is organized by the American Legion Post 2 with help from the City of Knoxville. This year it will feature 105 parade units, including the Budweiser Clydesdales. Other groups like high school marching bands and ROTC groups, local businesses and military organizations will also take part.

Starting at 8 a.m., Gay Street between Sevier and Hill avenues, Hill Avenue between Gay and State streets and Main Street between Walnut Avenue and Gay Street will be closed. Starting at 9 a.m., Market Street between Union and Clinch avenues and Union Avenue between Walnut Avenue and Gay Street will be closed. Wall Avenue will close at 10 a.m., and Gay Street between E. Hill and Magnolia avenues will close at 10:15 a.m.

All roads are set to reopen by 12:30 p.m.

Lights on the pedestrian bridge over Henley Street will also be red, white and blue Nov. 9through 13 to honor veterans.

