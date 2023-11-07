Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Spring City man is celebrating after reeling in an 11-pound largemouth bass on Watts Bar Reservoir. Randy Miller made the catch, sharing the news with reservoir biologist Mike Jolley.

“We routinely evaluate our fisheries in reservoirs, including Watts Bar, to assess overall health of population dynamics,” Jolley said. “Some anglers have questioned the status of the bass fishery in this lake. I’m happy to share that Watts Bar has remained a consistent fishery based on long-term, routine data collection.”

He added that it was the largest bass he had seen come out of Watts Bar.

“In my career, I’ve never seen a largemouth this size caught on the reservoir, and I look forward to seeing more,” Jolley said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency stocked the reservoir with Florida largemouth bass in 2015. They said they hope the catch is a good sign for the population.

