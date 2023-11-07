Maryville man indicted for killing his parents in 1977 cold case

A Maryville man was indicted for double homicide.
A Maryville man was indicted for killing his parents in 1977.
A Maryville man was indicted for killing his parents in 1977.(Maryville PD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man was indicted Monday for killing his parents in 1977, according to Maryville Chief of Police Tony Crisp.

On May 20, 1977, Helen and Maynard Fine were found dead in their home from multiple gunshot wounds.

The case sat until it was reopened in May of 2021.

A grand jury returned two indictments for criminal homicide for their son, 80-year-old Michael Keith Fine.

Michael was arrested in Jefferson County, Alabama and is waiting for extradition to Tennessee.

This was the departments oldest cold case.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
REPORTS: Knoxville officer asked for pictures of naked 5-year-old girl
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
Crews return to Anderson County to battle wildfires
Assistant Coach Rod Clark was suspended for two games, according to university officials.
Tennessee assistant basketball coach suspended, university confirms
KCSO Cruiser
Knox Co. Sherriff’s Office identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash

Latest News

Each participant is age 62 or older. In past shows, acts have included
Morning Pointe Foundation hosts 3rd Annual Knoxville Seniors Got Talent
Randy Miller
Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir
Paige WX
Hot and sunny Wednesday ahead of late week cold front
Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
Crews return to Anderson County to battle wildfires