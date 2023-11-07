Maryville man indicted for killing his parents in 1977 cold case

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man was indicted Monday for killing his parents in 1977, according to Maryville Chief of Police Tony Crisp.

On May 20, 1977, Helen and Maynard Fine were found dead in their home from multiple gunshot wounds.

The case sat until it was reopened in May of 2021.

A grand jury returned two indictments for criminal homicide for their son, 80-year-old Michael Keith Fine.

Michael was arrested in Jefferson County, Alabama and is waiting for extradition to Tennessee.

This was the departments oldest cold case.

