Millions in federal grants means more trees in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, the City of Knoxville celebrated Arbor Day with a tree-planting event hosted by the City Tree Board.

Dozens of community members gathered at Harriet Tubman Park where Mayor Indya Kincannon announced two separate federal grants totaling $4.3 million that will allow the city to make progress in the Urban Forest Master Plan.

Both grants were funded through the Inflation Reduction Act which is the biggest climate investment in U.S. history.

The federal government awarded Trees Knoxville, a nonprofit $1.7 million to plant and maintain thousands of trees all across the city including along the streets, in parks, at schools, in public housing communities and in historic African-American cemeteries.

“It’s going to be reversing the decline of tree canopy coverage that we’ve had over the past 10 years,” said Trees Knoxville Chair Dale Madden. “We’re going to be working toward persevering mature trees and planting over 7,500 new trees across the entire city over the next five years.”

The other grant which totals $2.6 million, was awarded to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and will complement the work of Trees Knoxville and the city. It will aim to increase tree canopy coverage, reduce storm water runoff, mitigate extreme heat and bring ecosystem services to underserved communities.

Madden said prioritizing the underserved is a major part of this initiative.

“A lot of times you’ll see kind of a disinvestment in those communities where they did not have the tree planting,” said Madden. “They didn’t have the maintenance of trees. Didn’t get to enjoy the benefits of trees environmentally, socially and economically that wealthier communities do.”

Kincannon said this will bring long term benefits to the area.

“Taking care of trees does take some investment and some education, but it’s also the kind of career that can’t be outsourced,” said Kincannon. “You can’t use artificial intelligence to do it, you can’t buy it on the internet. You need people right here in Knoxville who know how to not just plant trees but maintain them and the more we invest in trees when they’re young, the more benefits they provide throughout their decades of life.”

To kick off planting season and the work that will be done with these funds, Kincannon, Madden and other members of the community planted 12 trees in Harriet Tubman Park, but this is only the beginning.

“One thing they say is that the best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second best time is today,” said Kincannon.

