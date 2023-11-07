Millions in federal grants means more trees in Knoxville

Dozens of community members gathered at Harriet Tubman Park where Mayor Indya Kincannon announced two separate federal grants.
By Caroline Mueller
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, the City of Knoxville celebrated Arbor Day with a tree-planting event hosted by the City Tree Board.

Dozens of community members gathered at Harriet Tubman Park where Mayor Indya Kincannon announced two separate federal grants totaling $4.3 million that will allow the city to make progress in the Urban Forest Master Plan.

Both grants were funded through the Inflation Reduction Act which is the biggest climate investment in U.S. history.

The federal government awarded Trees Knoxville, a nonprofit $1.7 million to plant and maintain thousands of trees all across the city including along the streets, in parks, at schools, in public housing communities and in historic African-American cemeteries.

“It’s going to be reversing the decline of tree canopy coverage that we’ve had over the past 10 years,” said Trees Knoxville Chair Dale Madden. “We’re going to be working toward persevering mature trees and planting over 7,500 new trees across the entire city over the next five years.”

The other grant which totals $2.6 million, was awarded to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and will complement the work of Trees Knoxville and the city. It will aim to increase tree canopy coverage, reduce storm water runoff, mitigate extreme heat and bring ecosystem services to underserved communities.

Madden said prioritizing the underserved is a major part of this initiative.

“A lot of times you’ll see kind of a disinvestment in those communities where they did not have the tree planting,” said Madden. “They didn’t have the maintenance of trees. Didn’t get to enjoy the benefits of trees environmentally, socially and economically that wealthier communities do.”

Kincannon said this will bring long term benefits to the area.

“Taking care of trees does take some investment and some education, but it’s also the kind of career that can’t be outsourced,” said Kincannon. “You can’t use artificial intelligence to do it, you can’t buy it on the internet. You need people right here in Knoxville who know how to not just plant trees but maintain them and the more we invest in trees when they’re young, the more benefits they provide throughout their decades of life.”

To kick off planting season and the work that will be done with these funds, Kincannon, Madden and other members of the community planted 12 trees in Harriet Tubman Park, but this is only the beginning.

“One thing they say is that the best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second best time is today,” said Kincannon.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
REPORTS: Knoxville officer asked for pictures of naked 5-year-old girl
Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
Crews return to Anderson County to battle wildfires
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
The wildfire in Andy’s Ridge has grown to an estimated 160 acres and is 40% contained,...
Father and son fight to protect home amid growing brush fire in Anderson County
Officials report that I-75 South at Exit 81 is shut down for a wreck.
Wreck causes I-75 South to shut down

Latest News

A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
REPORTS: Knoxville officer asked for pictures of naked 5-year-old girl
Officers responded to the Marathon on East Highway 11E near the Hamblen County line at 7:30...
Man sets fire to truck and tries to drive away, Jefferson City police say
Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
Crews return to Anderson County to battle wildfires
Ben tracks near-record highs and a lack of rain
Getting warmer and breezy ahead of cold front