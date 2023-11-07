Morgan County issues burn ban after wildfire spreads over county line

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morgan County has declared an open air burn ban, effective Tuesday, Nov. 7. The move comes after a wildfire jumped the county line from Anderson County, prompting days of emergency response.

Previous Coverage: Crews return to Anderson County to battle wildfires

The State Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry has also put a hold on burn permits through at least Friday, officials said. No one is allowed to burn things like brush, construction debris, fields and gardens, wooded areas or use charcoal and wood fired grills.

The ban is a fire prevention tool, officials said, aimed at preventing more fires breaking out amid dry weather.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.