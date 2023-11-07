Morning Pointe Foundation hosts 3rd annual Seniors Got Talent show

Seniors ages 62 and older will be showing off their skills at the Bijou Theatre on Nov. 14.
Each participant is age 62 or older. In past shows, acts have included
By Whitney Turner
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can watch Knoxville-area seniors showcase their skills at The Bijou Theatre next Tuesday, Nov. 14 during the Morning Pointe Foundation’s third annual Seniors Got Talent show!

Each participant is age 62 or older. In past shows, acts have included singers, musicians, dancers, poets, comedians and even ventriloquists.

First place winner will get $500. Audience members can vote for their favorite act for $1 to determine the People’s Choice winner of the night.

WVLT’s Ted Hall is the host again this year. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10.

All proceeds benefit the Morning Pointe Foundation.

